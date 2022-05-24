Brazos Valley Cavalry Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

Bryan-College Station, Texas (May 24, 2022)- The Brazos Valley Cavalry are excited to release their promotional schedule for the 2022 summer season! At every Cavalry home game throughout the summer, fans will get the opportunity to experience awesome theme nights, participate in fun games and raffles, and enjoy affordable family fun!

The 2022 festivities will kick off at Edible Field THIS WEEK, Thursday, May 26th, with the Cavalry’s home opener against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m. After a disappointing start to the season, falling to Houston FC 2-3 on Saturday, May 21st, The Cavalry are eager to get out in front of the home crowd this Thursday!

Summer 2022 Promotional Schedule

Opening Day- Teacher’s Recognition Night + Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, May 26 vs. AC Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m.

Help the Cavalry FC kick off the season Thursday, May 26 by celebrating teacher recognition night and taking part in the thirsty Thursday fun! We are inviting all the incredible local teachers in the greater Bryan-College Station area to come out to Edible Field and be thanked for all the hard work they do for the community. Teachers will be let into the game free of charge and all fans will enjoy all the Thirsty Thursday like $1 beers!

Top Businesses Awards

Saturday, June 11 vs. AHFC Royals at 7:30 p.m.

Come hang out at Edible Field on June 11th as the Cavalry recognizes incredible locally owned businesses that help make the B/CS community such a great place to be. Businesses are strongly encouraged to invite all employees and their families to the park to take part in the celebration and cheer on the Cavalry as they face off against AHFC Royals!

Fireworks Friday

Friday, June 17 vs. Houston FC at 7:30 p.m.

Come out to Edible Field Friday night, June 17th, for some on-field fireworks, directly following the conclusion of the Cavalry FC vs. Houston FC match! Fans of all ages are welcome to watch as we will be lighting up the night sky with an incredible firework display! The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and our fireworks show will conclude the evening directly after the game.

Non-Profit Recognition Night

Wednesday, June 22 vs. Corpus Christi FC at 7:30 p.m.

The club wants to highlight the wonderful members of our community that take part in incredible charity work in the B/CS area. We will be inviting various charity programs to the park to be honored at halftime. We invite everyone to come cheer on the Cavalry and learn about some incredible non-profit organizations that are doing great work within our community.

College Night + Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, July 7 vs. Round Rock SC at 7:30 p.m.

CALLING ALL COLLEGE STUDENTS! Come out to Edible Field for Thirsty Thursday, and enjoy $1 beers and other drink specials all game long! Make sure to show your school pride by wearing your school gear to the game! College Students with a valid ID will be let into the game free of charge.

Armed Forces Recognition Night + Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, July 14 vs. AHFC Royals at 7:30 p.m.

The Cavalry wants to celebrate all the men and women of the Bryan-College Station community that are active or retired members of the armed forces! As a thank you for their commitment to our great country, members of military service will get free tickets and on-field recognition during the match! In addition, beers and sodas will be $1 all game long as a part of Thirsty Thursday.

Hispanic Heritage Night

Saturday, July 16 vs. Round Rock SC at 7:30 p.m.

With such a strong Hispanic influence on both the Brazos Valley Cavalry roster and throughout the Brazos Valley as a whole, the club want to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, July 16th against Round Rock SC. It is the club’s last game of the season, so we hope to pack the park to cheer on the squad as they finish their campaign towards the USL2 playoffs!

All dates and promotions are subject to change.

For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2022 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry, follow the team on social media at facebook.com/BVCavalryFC, Twitter @BVCavalryFC and Instagram @bvcavalryfc.