Bryan physician accused of sexually assaulting patients stripped of Texas medical license

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of a Brazos Valley doctor accused of sexually assaulting two female patients.

Kory Gill, of College Station, who also worked on the medical staff of Texas A&M athletics, can no longer practice medicine in the state after the board determined his “continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

A hearing for the temporary suspension will be held within 10 days’ notice unless Gill specifically waives it, according to TMB’s statement. The board says the suspension will remain in place until they take further action.

The first accusation against Gill surfaced in early 2022 when the survivor went to the police to share her story, according to arrest reports filed by the Bryan Police Department. Not long after the first survivor came forward, a second woman came forward with a similar story of Gill sexually assaulting her while under his care, according to the probable cause statement.

According to two sources familiar with the investigation, Gill was fired by Texas A&M University following a Title IX investigation in February.

The law office of James, Reynolds, Spiegelhauer & Ask is representing Gill.

