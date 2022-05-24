Cavalry to open home schedule on Thursday at Edible Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry opened up its fifth season last weekend with a 3-2 loss to Houston FC on the road last weekend. Tuesday team owner Uri Geva was at the College Station Mercedes Benz dealership {The Cavalry’s jersey sponsor) talking about the home portion of the team’s schedule that kicks off on Thursday evening against AC Houston Sur at Edible Field at 7:30.

Sean Pierce was an assistant with the Cavalry last year and promoted to head coach this year. He believes a more mature roster will produce more wins this season.

“Definitely an older squad,” said Pierce. “I’d say the average age is a little bit higher. We wanted guys who kinda knew what they wanted in their careers. Guys who had a little bit more incentive on the line. Guys who were kind of ready and we’re either coming back to try to get back into the professional game or guys who were ready to finish with college and this is it,” added the first year Cavalry head coach.

One of those players is Niklas Neuman from Germany who was the goalie at the University of Maryland last fall.

