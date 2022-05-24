Contreras named WAC Baseball Player of the Year

MESA, Arizona - The Western Athletic Conference announced the All-WAC baseball teams on Tuesday, and Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras was named the Player of the Year.

Contreras led the WAC with a .447 batting average in league play. He also led the conference during league play in on-base percentage (.520) and slugging percentage (.854). He was the conference leader in hits (55), RBIs (61), and triples (4).

For the season he leads the NCAA in runs batted in with 89 and is fourth in the country in hits with 90, 8th in batting average (.404).

Contreras was one of four Bearkats to earn all-conference honors. The junior outfielder is joined by Justin Wishkoski and Lance Lusk, both second-team selections. Freshman catcher Walker Janek was named to the All-Defensive team.

Player of the Year: Carlos Contreras, Jr., OF, Sam Houston

Pitcher of the Year: Daniel Avitia, Fr., RHP, Grand Canyon

Defensive Player of the Year: Harrison Spohn, Sr., 2B, California Baptist

Freshman of the Year: Daniel Avitia, RHP, Grand Canyon

Coach of the Year: Andy Stankiewicz, Grand Canyon

2022 First Team All-WAC

Catcher: David Martin, So., California Baptist

First Base: Logan Gallina, So., NM State

Second Base: Harrison Spohn, Sr., California Baptist

Third Base: Juan Colato, R-Sr., Grand Canyon

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, So., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Tayler Aguilar, Jr., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Chad Castillo, Jr., California Baptist

Outfield: Carlos Contreras, Jr., Sam Houston

DH/Utility: Parker Schmidt, So., Dixie State

At-Large: Tyler Wilson, So., C, Grand Canyon

Starting Pitcher: Daniel Avitia, Fr., Grand Canyon

Starting Pitcher: Kevin Stevens, R-Sr, UT Rio Grande Valley

Relief Pitcher: Jack Dallas, Sr., Lamar

At-Large: Vince Reilly, Jr., RHP, Grand Canyon

2022 Second Team All-WAC

Catcher: Kaden Hollow, So., Dixie State

First Base: Justin Wishkoski, So., Sam Houston

Second Base: Kemuel Thomas-Rivera, Gr., Tarleton

Third Base: Mitchel Simon, So., California Baptist

Shortstop: Bash Randle, So., Abilene Christian

Outfield: Brett Cain, Gr., UT Rio Grande Valley

Outfield: Matthew McDonald, Sr., Lamar

Outfield: Brandon Pimentel, Jr., UT Rio Grande Valley

DH/Utility: Russell Stevenson, Sr., California Baptist

At-Large: London Green, Sr., OF, Tarleton

Starting Pitcher: CJ Culpepper, So., California Baptist

Starting Pitcher: Adam Wheaton, Sr., Lamar

Relief Pitcher: Lance Lusk, Sr., Sam Houston

At-Large: Nick Hull, Gr., RHP, Grand Canyon

2022 All-Defensive Team

Kirkland Banks, Jr., IF, Lamar

Logan Gallina, So., 1B, NM State

London Green, Sr., OF, Tarleton

Walker Janek, Fr., UT, Sam Houston

Chase Kemp, Sr., IF, Lamar

Isaac Lopez, R-Fr., IF, UT Rio Grande Valley

Bash Randle, So., SS, Abilene Christian

Harrison Spohn, Sr., IF, California Baptist

Jacob Wilson, So., SS, Grand Canyon

Cade Verdusco, So., OF, Grand Canyon