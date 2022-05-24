Contreras named WAC Baseball Player of the Year
MESA, Arizona - The Western Athletic Conference announced the All-WAC baseball teams on Tuesday, and Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras was named the Player of the Year.
Contreras led the WAC with a .447 batting average in league play. He also led the conference during league play in on-base percentage (.520) and slugging percentage (.854). He was the conference leader in hits (55), RBIs (61), and triples (4).
For the season he leads the NCAA in runs batted in with 89 and is fourth in the country in hits with 90, 8th in batting average (.404).
Contreras was one of four Bearkats to earn all-conference honors. The junior outfielder is joined by Justin Wishkoski and Lance Lusk, both second-team selections. Freshman catcher Walker Janek was named to the All-Defensive team.
Player of the Year: Carlos Contreras, Jr., OF, Sam Houston
Pitcher of the Year: Daniel Avitia, Fr., RHP, Grand Canyon
Defensive Player of the Year: Harrison Spohn, Sr., 2B, California Baptist
Freshman of the Year: Daniel Avitia, RHP, Grand Canyon
Coach of the Year: Andy Stankiewicz, Grand Canyon
2022 First Team All-WAC
Catcher: David Martin, So., California Baptist
First Base: Logan Gallina, So., NM State
Second Base: Harrison Spohn, Sr., California Baptist
Third Base: Juan Colato, R-Sr., Grand Canyon
Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, So., Grand Canyon
Outfield: Tayler Aguilar, Jr., Grand Canyon
Outfield: Chad Castillo, Jr., California Baptist
Outfield: Carlos Contreras, Jr., Sam Houston
DH/Utility: Parker Schmidt, So., Dixie State
At-Large: Tyler Wilson, So., C, Grand Canyon
Starting Pitcher: Daniel Avitia, Fr., Grand Canyon
Starting Pitcher: Kevin Stevens, R-Sr, UT Rio Grande Valley
Relief Pitcher: Jack Dallas, Sr., Lamar
At-Large: Vince Reilly, Jr., RHP, Grand Canyon
2022 Second Team All-WAC
Catcher: Kaden Hollow, So., Dixie State
First Base: Justin Wishkoski, So., Sam Houston
Second Base: Kemuel Thomas-Rivera, Gr., Tarleton
Third Base: Mitchel Simon, So., California Baptist
Shortstop: Bash Randle, So., Abilene Christian
Outfield: Brett Cain, Gr., UT Rio Grande Valley
Outfield: Matthew McDonald, Sr., Lamar
Outfield: Brandon Pimentel, Jr., UT Rio Grande Valley
DH/Utility: Russell Stevenson, Sr., California Baptist
At-Large: London Green, Sr., OF, Tarleton
Starting Pitcher: CJ Culpepper, So., California Baptist
Starting Pitcher: Adam Wheaton, Sr., Lamar
Relief Pitcher: Lance Lusk, Sr., Sam Houston
At-Large: Nick Hull, Gr., RHP, Grand Canyon
2022 All-Defensive Team
Kirkland Banks, Jr., IF, Lamar
Logan Gallina, So., 1B, NM State
London Green, Sr., OF, Tarleton
Walker Janek, Fr., UT, Sam Houston
Chase Kemp, Sr., IF, Lamar
Isaac Lopez, R-Fr., IF, UT Rio Grande Valley
Bash Randle, So., SS, Abilene Christian
Harrison Spohn, Sr., IF, California Baptist
Jacob Wilson, So., SS, Grand Canyon
Cade Verdusco, So., OF, Grand Canyon