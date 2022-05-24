DPS searching for two suspects after pursuit ends in crash, elementary school perimeter seals lifted

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and other law enforcement are searching for two suspects they say are armed and dangerous after a pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

DPS says they attempted to pull over a 2016 Mercedes because they had reason to believe there were stolen items in the vehicle, but a chase ensued. The suspects’ car crashed near Hall Street and Pruitt Street after it hit a street sign and a fire hydrant. The suspects ran from the scene. Investigators don’t believe they got into another vehicle.

Although the crash happened near Neal Elementary, Bryan police confirmed there is not a scene at the school. Bryan ISD said there was a perimeter seal at Neal Elementary and Kemp-Carver Elementary that lasted about one and a half hours Tuesday morning, but both have now been lifted.

DPS is currently investigating. Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene Tuesday morning to assist.

