DPS searching for two suspects after pursuit ends in crash, elementary school perimeter seals lifted

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and other law enforcement are searching for two suspects they say are armed and dangerous after a pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

DPS says they attempted to pull over a 2016 Mercedes because they had reason to believe there were stolen items in the vehicle, but a chase ensued. The suspects’ car crashed near Hall Street and Pruitt Street after it hit a street sign and a fire hydrant. The suspects ran from the scene. Investigators don’t believe they got into another vehicle.

Although the crash happened near Neal Elementary, Bryan police confirmed there is not a scene at the school. Bryan ISD said there was a perimeter seal at Neal Elementary and Kemp-Carver Elementary that lasted about one and a half hours Tuesday morning, but both have now been lifted.

DPS is currently investigating. Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene Tuesday morning to assist.

