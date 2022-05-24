Advertisement

Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and...
Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.

Government regulators said that the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the belts in preparation for a crash, can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls, and includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs.

Vehicle owners will be able to bring their cars to dealerships to have the pretensioners fitted with a cap free of charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Texas A&M head softball coach will not return for 27th season, A&M not renewing contract
Builders have quite the mess on their hands down in College Station where the entire frame of a...
Storms leave behind damage across Brazos Valley
Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2011, Loving County Judge Skeet Lee Jones poses in front of the...
Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

Latest News

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need
A satellite image of Hurricane Isaac over the US Gulf coast on August 28, 2012. (Source: NASA...
NOAA predicts another “above-normal” hurricane season in 2022
Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium...
Woman tries to return pick to Garth Brooks during concert, gets guitar instead
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need