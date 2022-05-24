NOAA predicts another “above-normal” hurricane season in 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are calling for another active Atlantic hurricane season.

In a press conference Tuesday, NOAA forecasters predict a 65% chance for an “above-normal” hurricane season, and a 25% chance for a near-normal season .

The late-May forecast calls for a total of 14-21 named storms. Of which, 6-10 could become hurricanes, and 3-6 could become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Up to 21 named storms and a half dozen major hurricanes will be possible, according to the official May forecast from NOAA.

This is the second forecast ahead of the season to call for an “above average” Atlantic season, following the first outlook released by Colorado State University last month.

Forecasters are predicting another above average Atlantic Hurricane Season in 2022.

While this particular forecast calls for more storms than average this season, we want to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean an increased risk for tropical cyclone impacts for the Brazos Valley. Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-September, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward.

The Atlantic season lasts from June 1 to November 30.

NOAA: Predicting the 7th consecutive "above average" hurricane season for 2022. pic.twitter.com/EUGp0qXnNH — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) May 24, 2022

