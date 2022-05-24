Advertisement

NOAA predicts another “above-normal” hurricane season in 2022

14-21 named storms forecasted in 2022
A satellite image of Hurricane Isaac over the US Gulf coast on August 28, 2012. (Source: NASA Observatory)
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are calling for another active Atlantic hurricane season.

In a press conference Tuesday, NOAA forecasters predict a 65% chance for an “above-normal” hurricane season, and a 25% chance for a near-normal season .

The late-May forecast calls for a total of 14-21 named storms. Of which, 6-10 could become hurricanes, and 3-6 could become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Up to 21 named storms and a half dozen major hurricanes will be possible, according to the official May forecast from NOAA.(KBTX)

This is the second forecast ahead of the season to call for an “above average” Atlantic season, following the first outlook released by Colorado State University last month.

Forecasters are predicting another above average Atlantic Hurricane Season in 2022.(KBTX)

While this particular forecast calls for more storms than average this season, we want to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean an increased risk for tropical cyclone impacts for the Brazos Valley. Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-September, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward.

The Atlantic season lasts from June 1 to November 30.

