President Biden warns of action from U.S. if China invades Taiwan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden appeared to be changing U.S. policy towards Taiwan during a news conference on his visit to Asia when he stated that the U.S. was committed to defending Taiwan with military action if China were to invade. Raymond Robertson, Director of the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy and professor at Texas A&M University’s Bush School of Government and Public Service, joined First News at Four to break down the impact Biden’s statement could have.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is a very significant backdrop to Biden’s remarks. One of the concerns was that the United States and the Western countries in NATO were not forceful enough in expressing a desire to defend Ukraine, and that led to the Russian invasion.

“I think what the president might be trying to do now is trying to send a signal to China that that type of invasion will not be tolerated in the same way,” explained Robertson.

China expressed opposition to Biden’s comments, but according to Robertson, “it’s going to be a little bit more time before we see the full extent of their response.”

If China does invade Taiwan, it is unclear whether the U.S. will actually get involved militarily--the White House has walked back Biden’s statements--but there would certainly be an economic response.

An invasion “could have a very significant adverse effect on the Chinese economy. I mean, there was one estimate by the Rand Institute that suggested that economic sanctions on China, particularly targeted at trade, could reduce Chinese GDP by 25 to 30%,” said Robertson.

Taiwan and China are both major trading partners with the U.S., so if there is an invasion, this would be an issue for the U.S. as well.

Robertson explained the economic troubles this would cause for the U.S. saying, “so many US corporations source from China and additional conflict with China, particularly a military conflict would really threaten the economic viability of a number of U.S. companies.”

