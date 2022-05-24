Scattered severe storms expected Tuesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A relatively quiet Tuesday will give way to a noisy overnight, with expected thunderstorms potentially pushing out wind over 60mph in a few places.

The setup: A large low pressure system will continue to spark up storms across the state today. While some spotty activity is possible through the day (in the afternoon particularly) most rain and storms will occur will after sunset tonight into tomorrow morning.

The greatest severe potential comes right with the initial push of storms, but heavy rain may continue into early Wednesday.

Strong storms are expected to move through the area Tuesday night into the early morning hours Wednesday, with strong wind being the main threat. (KBTX)

Impacts: The primary threat today will be for strong wind. There’s growing concern that storms will be capable of over 60mph wind gusts, especially across the northern half of the area. Some stronger embedded portions of the storms could contain large hail, and an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out at the moment, but is not the chief concern. While it is NOT a guarantee that we all see severe storms, the potential for strong gusts look particularly heightened as this line first pushes through.

Though this morning’s rain was, at best, drizzle and sprinkles, some areas of flooding are still possible, especially as we near the early Wednesday drive.

Timing: Storms look to form in North Central Texas and move southeast, arriving in our northern counties around midnight. They will work through the area over the course of the overnight, reaching the coast closer to sunrise. Remember, a couple additional rounds of heavy, but non-severe storms are possible into the morning drive Wednesday.

Current ETA on a line of strong/severe storms headed for the Brazos Valley overnight.



Scattered rain, few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Timing below is the more highly anticipated round of active, stormy weather in the wee hours of Wednesday #bcstx pic.twitter.com/vAJzZxwGeG — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 24, 2022

Timing may evolve a bit over the course of the day as we beging to see storms form. We will continue to update you here, on social media, and on air as necessary. Check the forecast before you head to bed tonight and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including your PinPoint Weather App.

Skies will slowly clear through Wednesday, with sunshine, drier, and calmer weather to finish the week and lead into the holiday weekend.

