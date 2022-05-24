Advertisement

Sykora Receives USA Volleyball Medal of Honor

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 24, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two-time Texas A&M All-American and three-time Olympian Stacy Sykora will accept the 2022 USA Volleyball Medal of Honor Wednesday at the Rosen Centre as a part of the organization’s Hall of Fame Banquet.

While at Texas A&M, Sykora lettered in volleyball (1995-98), while also earning letters in track (1996) and basketball (1997). A two-time All-American, Sykora still holds several records at A&M and ranks fourth overall in total kills with 1,586. Additionally, Sykora is one of only nine players with over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career.

Sykora was a trailblazer in the sport of volleyball, becoming the first to ever play the libero position for the U.S. Women’s National Team. She was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team from 1999 to 2008, making an appearance in three Olympic Games while winning the silver medal with Team USA in 2008. She also played professionally overseas for 12 years in four different countries.

In March, the Burleson, Texas, native was inducted to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

