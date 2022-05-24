Texas A&M Adds Purdue Transfer Molly Brown

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball added Purdue transfer Molly Brown to its roster for the fall of 2022 on Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to Molly’s arrival in Aggieland,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “Her work ethic and drive to compete are two characteristics that immediately stood out to us as a coaching staff. Molly’s positive demeanor and high-level training experience will add depth in the middle and provide an immediate impact.”

The 6-foot-2 middle blocker helped the Boilermakers advance to an NCAA Regional Final and the Elite Eight. As a true freshman in 2021, Brown played an integral role in key wins over Iowa, Indiana and Rutgers.

A native of Goshen, Indiana, Brown was a three-time first team all-conference selection as a starter at Northridge High School. She was honored with the Northridge Raider Award as the most impactful player for three-consecutive seasons while surpassing the 200-kill benchmark as a junior and a senior. Brown lettered all four years and was recognized nationally on the 2018 Ultra Ankle JVA Watch List.

