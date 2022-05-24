Treat of the Day: Rudder High students hosted a special prom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prom at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley was a magical night thanks to some thoughtful volunteers.
The event, called the “Red Carpet Affair” was hosted by Rudder High. Culinary students, Rudder floral design, photography, cosmetology, and many more volunteers worked together to make the prom special.
