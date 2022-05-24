Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Rudder High students hosted a special prom

Rudder High hosted a prom at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley
Rudder High hosted a prom at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley(Bryan ISD)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prom at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley was a magical night thanks to some thoughtful volunteers.

The event, called the “Red Carpet Affair” was hosted by Rudder High. Culinary students, Rudder floral design, photography, cosmetology, and many more volunteers worked together to make the prom special.

Saturday was a magical night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley! Rudder High held a Special Prom at the...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, May 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour...
DPS identifies suspected catalytic converter thieves from Houston
Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind
Texas A&M head softball coach will not return for 27th season, A&M not renewing contract

Latest News

Congressman Pete Sessions visits Bryan High
Treat of the Day: Congressman visits Bryan High to honor two Viking students
Congressman Pete Sessions visits Bryan High
Treat of the Day: Pete Sessions visits Bryan High
Treat of the Day: KBTX's Abigail Metsch graduates from NYU
Treat of the Day: KBTX’s Abigail Metsch finally walks the graduation stage at NYU
Allen Academy students make their own forecasts
Treat of the Day: Allen Academy meteorologists in training learn from the best