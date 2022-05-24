Treat of the Day: Rudder High students hosted a special prom

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prom at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley was a magical night thanks to some thoughtful volunteers.

The event, called the “Red Carpet Affair” was hosted by Rudder High. Culinary students, Rudder floral design, photography, cosmetology, and many more volunteers worked together to make the prom special.

Saturday was a magical night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley! Rudder High held a Special Prom at the... Posted by Bryan ISD on Monday, May 23, 2022

