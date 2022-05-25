Aggie Women’s Tennis Earns No. 5 Ranking in Final USTA Poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis earned the No. 5 final ranking in the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, the organization announced Wednesday. Additionally, the Aggies maintained the No. 7 position in the final ITA rankings.

“What an amazing season we had,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Our goal was to ultimately win the national championship, but I want to focus on what this team accomplished. When you put into context what we did, I don’t know that there are many teams in the history of college tennis that accomplished the things our team did this year. Winning the SEC regular season and tournament titles in addition to going undefeated in outdoor matches is quite the set of accomplishments. This NCAA Tournament experience will give everyone on our team a great wealth of knowledge to use going forward. We have another excellent roster in place for next season, and I truly believe that the sky is the limit for our program.”

Following a 33-2 overall campaign, which included a 29-0 record played in outdoor matches, the Maroon & White garnered their highest final ranking in the USTA poll since its inception in the 2017 season. The Aggies climbed as high as the No. 1 position for the first time prior to the NCAA Tournament. Since the first week of the season A&M has boasted a top-10 ranking in the USTA poll, marking a program-record 15 consecutive weeks with a top-10 ranking.

The final ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point were released Wednesday, in which the Aggies received the No. 7 ranking. A&M’s placement in the poll marked the second-highest finish by a Texas A&M team in the rankings, trailing the 2013 national runner-up squad that finished at No. 3 overall. The placement also stands as the highest ranking the Aggies have received in the Weaver era, which began prior to the 2016 dual match campaign.

A&M’s 2022 team became the first in program history to claim both a conference tournament and regular season title in the same year, also becoming the first team in school history to publish 17 wins against conference opponents without dropping a match.

The women’s tennis program continues play in the NCAA Individual Championships on Wednesday, as the No. 6 doubles pairing of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova prepare to compete in the doubles round of 16 against Tulane’s Charlotte Russell and Lahari Yelamanchili with first serve slated for 7:30 p.m.

