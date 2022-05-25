Advertisement

Brazos County approves economic developement agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

County leaders say the new agreement will result in new economic development in the County, including an increase of new jobs and ad valorem tax values within the County
(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders met Tuesday morning to approve an economic development agreement between the county and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

This new agreement matches a previous one from 2015 and provides additional tax incentives for Fujifilm Diosynth with the hopes to spur new economic development in the county.

According to the agreement, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies desires to expand its presence by constructing an expanded facility on property located within the Bio Corridor of the county. The new facility will consist of an approximately 138,000 sq. ft. expansion of the existing commercial manufacturing facility located at 3939 Biomedical Way and will expand the company’s biomanufacturing capabilities for vaccines and gene therapies.

The gene therapy and vaccine manufacturing company planted roots in the Brazos Valley back in 2014 and has since grown to employ more than 600 people. Fujifilm is also planning to add an additional 150 skilled positions by 2024.

To read the agreement in full click here.

Brazos County Commissioners Court 5-24-2022

