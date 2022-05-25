Broaching tragic, traumatizing events with children a difficult, but necessary process for parents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When a tragedy happens, like the one that happened in Uvalde, parents are then faced with the difficult task of trying to explain what happened to their children. Those conversations are hard and can be awkward, but they also have to be had.

“You want to explain to them in terms they can understand about what happened and how to be safe, and ask how they feel about it and simply make sure that they are able to talk about it in a safe environment with you,” said President of the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention Doug Vance.

Conversations need to be appropriate for each age group, said Vance.

“You want to shelter young children from traumatic images and you want to remain calm. You certainly don’t want the kids to feed off of the parents emotions, so you want to remain calm,” he said.

But not every child will wants to have those discussions, and that’s ok, according to Vance. Parents should observe their child’s behavior just in case.

“You don’t force them to talk about something that they’re maybe not ready for. But you observe their behavior and you watch them closely, and be sure that they’re adjusting ok to it,” said Vance.

Sometimes, kids don’t always let on to what they’re feeling, said Vance, so it’s important to be receptive any time they start to share their emotions.

“You want to encourage them to be talkative about what’s on their mind, you want to listen to them, talk about safety plans, talk about resilience,” said Vance.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.