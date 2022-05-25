Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce discusses chamber day surveys with county leaders

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Once a year the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, along with dozens of volunteers, hit the streets to thank almost 1,000 Brazos County businesses in honor of Chamber Day.

Chamber Day is also a time to survey businesses for economic purposes. Businesses are asked about hiring practices and things the chamber and county can do to help their businesses grow and flourish.

Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce says businesses are still facing issues but the outlook for the remainder of 2022 is positive.

Brewer says staffing continues to be a challenge for several employers.

”This year the survey which was done in March before a lot of the inflation numbers have come out showed that most of our businesses are predicting a good year in 2022,” said Brewer. “A vast majority of the businesses were predicting on hiring new employees in 2022 at that time.”

As a result of the survey, the chamber is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 1 at the Brazos Center to help connect employers and applicants.

Job Fair is right around the corner! Are you looking for a new job? This is a great opportunity to network and meet companies around Bryan/College Station. Posted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 20, 2022

The Chamber of Commerce presentation to commissioners can be viewed in the video player below.

