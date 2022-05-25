Burglar fires weapon at resident inside Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for the person who shot at a homeowner during an attempted burglary Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Red Robin Loop near Wildflower and Briarcrest Drive.

According to police, the resident confronted the suspect who then produced a handgun and fired a shot.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was gone by the time they got there.

