Burglar fires weapon at resident inside Bryan home

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Red Robin Loop near Wildflower and Briarcrest Drive.
It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Red Robin Loop near Wildflower and Briarcrest Drive.

By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for the person who shot at a homeowner during an attempted burglary Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Red Robin Loop near Wildflower and Briarcrest Drive.

According to police, the resident confronted the suspect who then produced a handgun and fired a shot.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was gone by the time they got there.

