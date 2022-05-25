Advertisement

Darrell Booker wins runoff in Democratic Race for Brazos County Justice of the Peace Pct 4

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democratic candidate Darrell Booker is headed to the November ballot after winning the Brazos County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace race against incumbent Celina Vasquez in Tuesday’s runoff election.

With all precincts reporting the final tally was:

Darrell Booker (D) 583 votes, 51%

Celina Vasquez (D) 542 votes, 48%

The race began with three Bryan Democrats vying to be Brazos Valley’s next Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4. But none of the candidates emerged with more than 50%+1 of the vote needed to win the primary outright.

Darrell Booker and Celina Vasquez emerged as the top two candidates in the May primary election defeating challenger Loretta Garcia.

Booker, a lifelong resident of Bryan, recently retired from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office after 20 years of employment. Vasquez has been the Brazos Valley Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 since 2019.

Now Booker will take on Republican Justin Lopez in November’s general election.

