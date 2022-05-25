Advertisement

Event kicking off Memorial Day happening Wednesday at Veterans Park

By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial planned for Veterans Park will be home to a project honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This memorial will have a statue, wreath and granite plaza when complete.

This will be one of the many monuments and memorials found around Veterans Park located on University Drive. The community is invited to a Pre-Memorial Day event on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the American Pavilion at Veterans Park.

There will be speakers at the event, as well as food trucks and music. A portion of the food sales will go to the fund for the project.

When the memorial is done, it will commemorate the national 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

First Class retired U.S. Army Sgt. Roy May will be speaking at the event and said this memorial will fit in perfectly with the already existing memorial walk.

“You see multiple statues for multiple conflicts, and they’ve really gone out of their way and it just shows the continued support not only for the veterans that are in our community and represented by those monuments and those statues and unfortunately sometimes those memorials, but I think it just speaks to really the kind of uniqueness we have here in Veterans’ Park,” May said.

