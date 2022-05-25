Increased law enforcement presence at area schools for the remainder of the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When law enforcement presence is seen around schools, it typically brings concern to parents.

But, when they arrived at Bryan and College Station ISD schools Wednesday, they felt a sense of security seeing the extra officers. According to district leaders, officers will be placed at lower grade schools for the remainder of the year. This decision was made following the murder of 19 elementary students and two staff in Uvalde on Tuesday.

With only Wednesday and Thursday left in the school year, parents said this helped ease the nerves of dropping their children off at school.

Bryan ISD Superintendent, Ginger Carrabine, and College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, sent their condolences to the community, parents, and staff at Uvalde and said the focus is on the safety of students as they finish out the year.

They say this sense of security would not be possible without teamwork in the community.

“It’s critically important that we have a good relationship with both school districts, with all school districts in our community as well as our law enforcement cause we’re all in this together. It’s two cities, two districts, but one community so working together to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff is paramount,” Carrabine said.

“We’re fortunate to already have those preexisting relationships so that we can show that unity and be visible to provide our community and parents and students just a sense of security and relief with that additional presence,” Martindale said.

School Resource Officers have been a staple in area high schools. There is an online petition with over 1,000 signatures calling to make the added security at lower grade schools permanent.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.