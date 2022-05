IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - School will be delayed until 10 a.m. Thursday in Iola ISD due to power outages.

The school district made the announcement on Facebook.

According to the post, all buses will be delayed 2 hours.

According to Entergy’s outage map, more than 900 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m..

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.