Advertisement

K9′s 4 Cops wants a K9 officer on every school campus

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - K9s4Cops has worked for years to place K9s in police departments across the nation. They also have a program called K9s4KIDSwhere they work to place K9 officers on school campuses for an extra layer of security. They want to expand that program even more to include every school in the Brazos Valley.

K9s4KIDS provides trained K9s to schools and universities and was created in 2013.

“Texas A&M has one of the top training facilities in the world. People come from all over to train at Disaster City. Why can’t we expand that? Put in a K9 program there and teach how to protect our children,” said Kristi Schiller, founder of K9s4Cops.

So far, Schiller says K9s4kids protects 2.2 million children across the U.S. on school campuses, but there should be more. Whether schools implement more campus officers, metal detectors, or any other security measure the main goal is to keep students, teachers and staff safe. That’s what the K9s4KIDS program does, according to Schiller.

“Statistics show that having a trained K9 on campus serves as a double deterrent, keeping narcotics from being distributed and serving as a personal protection barrier between potential harm to our innocent students,” according to the K9s4KIDS webpage.

Getting a K9 on campus can cost between $15,000 and $20,000. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour...
DPS identifies suspected catalytic converter thieves from Houston
The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the...
Bryan physician accused of sexually assaulting patients stripped of Texas medical license
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind

Latest News

With only Wednesday and Thursday left in the school year, parents said this helped ease the...
Increased law enforcement presence at area schools for the remainder of the year
The apartmentrenter thought she was paying renters insurance through her complex for nearly...
College Station family loses nearly everything in apartment fire, personal property not covered by renters insurance
Broaching tragic, traumatizing events with children a difficult, but necessary process for...
Broaching tragic, traumatizing events with children a difficult, but necessary process for parents
K9's4Cops looks to expand services to school campuses
K9's4Cops looks to expand services to school campuses