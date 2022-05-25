K9′s 4 Cops wants a K9 officer on every school campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - K9s4Cops has worked for years to place K9s in police departments across the nation. They also have a program called K9s4KIDSwhere they work to place K9 officers on school campuses for an extra layer of security. They want to expand that program even more to include every school in the Brazos Valley.

K9s4KIDS provides trained K9s to schools and universities and was created in 2013.

“Texas A&M has one of the top training facilities in the world. People come from all over to train at Disaster City. Why can’t we expand that? Put in a K9 program there and teach how to protect our children,” said Kristi Schiller, founder of K9s4Cops.

So far, Schiller says K9s4kids protects 2.2 million children across the U.S. on school campuses, but there should be more. Whether schools implement more campus officers, metal detectors, or any other security measure the main goal is to keep students, teachers and staff safe. That’s what the K9s4KIDS program does, according to Schiller.

“Statistics show that having a trained K9 on campus serves as a double deterrent, keeping narcotics from being distributed and serving as a personal protection barrier between potential harm to our innocent students,” according to the K9s4KIDS webpage.

Getting a K9 on campus can cost between $15,000 and $20,000. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.