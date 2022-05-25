Makarova, Goldsmith Reach NCAA Doubles Round of 16

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Texas A&M’s sixth-ranked women’s tennis doubles pairing of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova advanced past the No. 18 Syracuse tandem of Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva by a 6-2, 6-1 margin Tuesday evening at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

For the second consecutive season, Goldsmith and Makarova advance to the NCAA doubles round of 16. The headline Aggie tandem is one of only four A&M pairings to advance in the tournament and becomes the first doubles team to accomplish that feat twice. Goldsmith and Makarova are the winningest team in program history, boasting a 93-35 career record together including a 34-6 showing through this point in the 2022 season.

Both teams held serve early on and worked their way to a 2-all tie through the first four games. Goldsmith and Makarova were the first to record a break, riding that momentum to four consecutive game victories and a quick 6-2 victory in the opening frame. Syracuse battled back in its first game of the second set, amassing a 40-0 lead. Goldsmith and Makarova worked the score up to 40-all and ultimately broke Kimoto and Kozyreva after winning the no-ad point. The Maroon & White rolled the rest of the way, winning five-of-six remaining games to punch their ticket to the round of 16.

Earlier in the day, No. 24 Makarova dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to No. 55 Fiona Crawley in the singles round of 32. Makarova opened the first set with a break in Crawley’s first service game, but Crawley was quick to respond with a break of her own. Each player held serve in their next opportunities to make it 2-all, but Crawley rattled off four consecutive victories to notch a 6-2 win in the first. Makarova battled to a no-ad break point in Crawley’s first service game of the second stanza, but ultimately fell to an 0-1 deficit early. Each player fought and eventually tied the set at 4-all, but Crawley took the next two games to complete the match.

Makarova completes her singles career as the third-winningest player in program history with 105 victories, playing primarily at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions. Her 32-4 record in 2022 places her in second for the highest singles winning percentage in a season at .888, trailing freshman teammate Mary Stoiana who owns the top spot at .892. Makarova’s career winning percentage of .745 in singles places her in a tie for fifth place all-time at Texas A&M.

No. 6 Goldsmith and Makarova return to the courts on Wednesday, as the Aggie duo faces off against Tulane’s 31st-ranked pairing of Charlotte Russell and Lahari Yelamanchili in the round of 16. First serve from the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex will be announced via the team’s social media accounts when it becomes available.

“I thought that Tatiana and Jayci put together an excellent opening round match of doubles there. Defeating a highly-ranked opponent and only surrendering three games in the process is quite an accomplishment. Tatiana had a tough go at it in singles today, but I want the focus to be on her absolutely amazing career that she had here at Texas A&M. It seems like just yesterday that we had her here for her official visit, and now she is almost ready to leave as one of the all-time greats. With that being said, Tatiana and Jayci have more work to do on Wednesday. I believe that they are both primed to make a great run at the doubles title this year.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex – Champaign, Illinois

SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 32

#55 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. #24 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 32

#6 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #18 Miyuka Kimoto / Polina Kozyreva (SYR) 6-2, 6-1

