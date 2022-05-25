Advertisement

Rainfall Update: Brazos Valley totals following Tuesday night’s storms

Rainfall totals from official observation stations following Tuesday night's storms.
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Noisy storms pushed across the Brazos Valley overnight Tuesday, and while strong at times, did drop some needed rainfall across the vast majority of the area. By the time the bulk of the activity moved out of the Brazos Valley early Wednesday, rainfall totals generally in the range of 0.50″ - 1.50″ were found in area rain gauges, with 0.72″ officially recorded at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers area-wide:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.72″
  • Coulter Field: 0.74″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.78″
  • Hearne Municipal Airport: 1.64″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.83″
  • Cameron Municipal Airpark: 1.30″
  • Giddings-Lee County Airport: 1.00″
  • Madisonville: 0.59″
  • Wellborn: 0.35″
  • Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 0.90″
  • Benchley: 0.93″
  • Steep Hollow (Bryan): 1.00″
  • Wixon Valley: 1.20″
  • Shiro: 0.60″
  • Milano: 2.00″
  • South Nantucket (South Brazos County): 0.90″
  • Camp Creek Lake (Robertson County): 1.83″
  • Peach Crossing: 0.50″
  • South Madison County: 0.50″

Have a total to report? Send us an email : weather@kbtx.com

