Rep. Kyle Kacal wins Republican nomination for Texas House District 12

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Kyle Kacal (R-District 12) fends off Republican challenger Ben Bius in the Texas House District 12 Race.

The incumbent took in 59% of the vote with 7,497 ballots cast for him. Bius garnered 5,286 votes in the election.

During the March primary, the race was too close to call. With only hundreds of votes separating the two candidates, it forced the run-off between the incumbent and the businessman from Huntsville.

The race between two republican candidates has been a hard fight leading up to Tuesday’s results.

Top leaders in the Texas Republican party were split between the candidates. Senator Cruz backed Bius and Gov. Greg Abbott behind Kacal.

Additionally, the race was expensive for both campaigns. Collectively, both candidates spent nearly $600,000 to reach voters before the March 1 election.

However, when it came down to election day for the run-off, both candidates told KBTX they were feeling optimistic.

Kacal said he got a lot of thumbs up at voting locations across the Brazos Valley, but says he saw a lot of positivity from his latest political advertisement, where he gave voters the opportunity to call him and explain who he is as a candidate.

“I’m going to say 95% have turned out to be very positive,” said Kacal. “We have an understanding of where I am in politics and that I am here to serve them and answer their questions, and just the fact that we have the opportunity to talk, I usually earn their vote and that has been very rewarding.”

