Brazos County Run-Off: Democratic race for Brazos County Pct. 4 Commissioner too close to call

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The run-off between Democratic Brazos County Pct. 4 Commissioner candidates Prentiss Madison and Wanda Watson is too close to call as one vote separates the two.

Currently Madison has 558 votes and Watson has 557 votes. Election officials says they’re still waiting for absentee ballots to arrive, which will be the deciders in this race. Those results are expected to be in by next Tuesday.

Four Democrats competed in a tight race for Commissioner of Precinct 4 but none of the candidates emerged with more than 50%+1 of the vote needed to win the primary outright. Watson and Madison emerged as the top two candidates and collectively held 60% of the vote in the primary election defeating challengers Roy Flores and Ann Boney.

The winner of the run-off will take on Republican Timothy Delasandro in November’s General election.

In the race for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2, candidate Chuck Konderla beat out incumbent Russ Ford by earning 53% of the vote. Konderla received 2,130 votes while Ford got 1,923 votes. No democrats ran in the primary race so the Konderla is now the nominee.

Another Brazos County race overturned an incumbent. Democrat Darrell Booker won the race for Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 with 52% of the vote. He beat out Celina Vasquez, who received 542 votes compared to his 583.

But, one incumbent did pull through the run-off. Gabriel Garcia earned 5,377 votes against Margaret Meece’s 3,916. Leading with 58% of the vote Garcia will face-off against Democratic candidate Searcy Toliver for District Clerk in November.

