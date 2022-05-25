Runoff election turnout numbers lower than expected, officials say

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County election officials described the primary run-off election day as slow but steady.

Trudy Hancock, the Brazos County election administrator, said early voting numbers were average. She said this was surprising since there are four local candidate run-off elections. Those races include district clerk, precinct no. 2 county commissioner, county commissioner precinct 4 and justice of the peace precinct 4.

Early voting numbers totaled 5,548 total votes, with 1,093 democratic voters and 5,548 republican voters.

There were eight locations across the county where voters could cast their ballot the day of the run-off elections. Hancock said those places are normally strategically chosen to give voters easy access to a polling location no matter where they live or work.

Brazos County resident Angel Barrera voted Tuesday with her boyfriend and said they wanted to be an example for young adult voters.

“Who we vote for really affects everyone living here, and I think everyone here deserves a better life,” Barrera said. “I think our state and our city, we need to really focus on things that matter and elect people who are reflecting the views that we have.”

Resident Kathy Baldwin also voted on election day and said that simply fit her schedule better. Baldwin said it’s important for her to have a say in who the next leaders may be.

“We feel like voting is the way our country is run, the people that we elect,” Baldwin said. “It is not necessarily a right, but it is our obligation and if you don’t vote, you probably don’t have any right to complain.”

