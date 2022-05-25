Schachter, Taylor Fall in NCAA Doubles Tournament

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The 13th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis doubles tandem of Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor fell in their opening round match of the NCAA doubles tournament Tuesday evening at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. The Aggie pairing surrendered a 6-3, 4-6, 0-1(6) decision to the 25th-ranked Stanford duo of Arthur Fery and Alexandre Rotsaert.

Schachter and Taylor worked for a 2-1 advantage early in the first, with both sides holding serve. The Aggie tandem extended its lead by exchanging breaks with Fery and Rotsaert, eventually pulling ahead by a comfortable 5-2 margin. In the next two service games, both teams held serve to finalize A&M’s 6-3 win in the opening stanza.

The second set featured a back-and-forth affair, with both teams holding serve in each of their first four service games to make it a deadlocked 4-all match. Fery and Rotsaert held serve yet again to take a 5-4 lead and forced a break in A&M’s next service opportunity to split sets and force a 10-point tiebreaker to decide the match. Although Schachter and Taylor held an early 3-2 lead, the Cardinal duo won six consecutive points and weathered A&M’s comeback effort to take the tiebreaker by a 10-6 score.

Throughout the dual match campaign, Schachter and Taylor solidified themselves as A&M’s headline doubles tandem with a 14-6 overall record including five ranked victories over the course of the season. Schachter and Taylor booked three wins together against opponents in the top-20 of the ITA doubles rankings and played a key role in clinching the doubles point in A&M’s thrilling 4-3 upset of then-No. 8 Georgia at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton

On Tuesday’s doubles result…

“I’m very happy with the way our guys played today. They have continued to make great progress through the year as a team, and they did their best to put themselves in a position to win today. I thought that the biggest difference in the tiebreaker was that Stanford made all of their first serves and added more pressure by making all of their return shots. I give credit to them for raising their level in the key moments. This was a great learning experience for Noah and Kenner. After that high-level match, both of them know that they belong in this category.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Individual Championships

Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex – Champaign, Illinois

DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 32

#25 Arthur Fery / Alexandre Rotsaert (STAN) def. #13 Noah Schachter / Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(6)

