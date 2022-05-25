Texas A&M SEC Tournament Preview: vs. Florida

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 9 Texas Aggies open play at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday with a game against the Florida Gators, slated for a 4:30 p.m. start time.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Maroon & White own their highest seed ever at the tournament, earning the No. 2 spot after winning their first SEC Western Division title.

The Aggies are looking for their second SEC Tournament crown to put in the case with their 2016 trophy. Texas A&M owns six conference tournament crowns, including Big 12 titles in 2007, ‘10 and ‘11 and Southwest Conference crowns in 1986 and ‘88.

Texas A&M owns a 12-9 record all-time at the SEC Tournament. The Aggies’ .571 winning percentage at the tournament trails only LSU (.662 – 88-45).

Since April 5, the Aggies are 19-6, including 15-6 in SEC action. Prior to that date, the Maroon & White were 16-11 with a 4-5 league ledger. Austin Bost has keyed the run, batting .435, while Dylan Rock owns a .532 on-base percentage with nine home runs and 27 RBI. Ryan Targac has a .345 batting average, eight home runs and 34 RBI in the span.

SERIES NOTABLES

The Aggies and Gators have met 22 times with the Maroon & White holding a 12-10 series lead. The programs first met in 1992 before taking a 14-year hiatus and continuing action with home-and-home series in 2006 and ‘07. Since entering the SEC, the Aggies have met Florida 12 times, meeting every other year for a weekend series with Florida owning a 9-6 edge, including a three-game sweep in Gainesville last season.

The series includes three meetings at the SEC Tournament where the Aggies have won all three games, including the 2016 championship game. In that game, Nick Banks went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. J.B. Moss batted 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and five RBI. In 2013, Daniel Mengden recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in his second consecutive complete-game and Hunter Melton registered four RBI, including a titanic three-run home run to lead the Aggies to a 6-3 win over the Gators in their first-ever SEC Tournament game. In a 2019 first round game, Jonathan Ducoff hit a three-run home run in the eighth to give A&M a 7-5 lead and after Florida tied it with two runs in the ninth, Ducoff hit a walkoff single in the 10th for the 8-7 victory.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

The game airs on SEC Network. Fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile app featuring the sweet sounds of Andrew Monaco on the play-by-play with speckles of color provided by Thomas Dick.