Treat of the Day: BISD nurses, officer awarded for life-saving actions

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back in March a seemingly normal school lunch hour turned into an emergency situation when a student stopped breathing and passed out.

Bryan ISD’s school resource officer Billy Dunford responded to the emergency. He arrived at the school where he found BISD nurses Monserrat Alvardo and Lyndsey Miller performing CPR and applying an AED to the student who didn’t have a pulse at the time.

The CPR revived the student but the situation was still critical. All three remained calm and maintained life-saving measures until the student was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and then Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Thankfully the student made a full recovery. Bryan Police Department awarded Officer Dunford a life-saving citation and nurses Alvarado and Miller were awarded civilian service citations.

