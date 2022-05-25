Advertisement

Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour...
DPS identifies suspected catalytic converter thieves from Houston
Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind
Texas A&M head softball coach will not return for 27th season, A&M not renewing contract

Latest News

Wanda J. Watson and Prentiss Madison are the leaders in the March Primary.
Brazos County Run-Off: Democratic race for Brazos County Pct. 4 Commissioner too close to call
Runoff election turnout numbers lower than expected, officials say
Runoff election turnout numbers lower than expected, officials say
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley until 3am...
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for majority of the Brazos Valley until 3 a.m.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley until 3am...
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for majority of the Brazos Valley until 3 a.m.
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school