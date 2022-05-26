2022 Class of Fightin’ Texas Aggies Joining the Bombers

Bryan-College Station, Texas (May 26, 2022)- The spirit of Aggieland will be felt at Edible Field this summer! The Bombers are excited to welcome a strong band of players from the national ranked #5 Texas A&M University. Three of them are freshmen at Texas A&M and are still competing for an NCAA title. The other two are recent A&M signees and will look to sharpen their skills this summer before joining the Maroon and White next year.

The first member of the current 5th ranked Texas A&M Baseball team playing for the Bombers this summer is freshman center fielder, Brandon Bishop! Bishop was born and raised in College Station, Texas so the Bombers expect him to understand the team’s championship mindset and help in their efforts towards another TCL title. Although the 19-year-old hasn’t seen the field for the Aggies this season, Bishop was an incredible high school prospect at A&M Consolidated. In his senior season, Bishop batted at a .284 AVG with an on-base % of .429 and was named to his All-District 2nd Team. The Bombers are excited to have this B/CS native suit up in the Bombers’ blue and gold this summer!

Next up, the Bombers welcome another Aggieland local, Chaden Scamardo! Scamardo has appeared at catcher in eight games for the Aggies as a true freshman this season. The 6′1″ 19-year-old has logged 14 trips to the plate, scoring two runs and walking in another four at-bats. Scamardo is a stellar asset to the A&M defense, through his eight games he has a perfect 1.000 fielding %. As a senior in high school, Scamardo was named to the 5A All-State Honorable Mention Team and the All-District 19-5A First Team. In the shortened 2020 season, he finished tied for 3rd most home runs among all Class 5A players.

Jaren Warwick, a sophomore pitcher at Alvin Community College and recent Texas A&M signee, will be playing for the Bombers! The 6′2′” right-handed pitcher had 34.2 innings pitched for Alvin in 2022, logging a 4.93 ERA and averaging 10.13 K/9. Warwick spent his freshman year at the University of Incarnate Word, appearing in seven games, having his best performance against Prairie View A&M where he had six strikeouts and only gave up two hits and one run through five innings. Warwick committed to play for the TAMU Aggies in September of 2021 and will be joining the team next year so the Bombers are excited to give him his first experience playing Brazos Valley Baseball.

Another recent TAMU baseball commit and current 2nd baseman at Temple Junior College, Travis Chestnut is joining the roster! The sophomore from Pflugerville, Texas has been a pivotal piece of the Temple lineup for the past two seasons, appearing in 49 games per season. Chestnut averaged 50 hits, 32 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases per season for the Temple Leopards with a .323 batting average. The 2nd baseman is just as effective in the infield, with 120 putouts and 205 fielding assists in his two seasons at Temple. Chestnut will not only be joining Jaren Warwick on the Texas A&M Aggie roster next year, but the Bombers are excited to see them team up this summer!

Lastly, the Bombers are excited to welcome another A&M catcher to the roster, true freshman Robert Antonetti. The Colleyville, Texas native has not seen the field yet for the Ags but had a great summer season last year for the New Market Rebels. Antonetti appeared in 34 games for the Rebels, hitting two homers, 15 RBIs, and stole seven bases with a .198 batting average. As a high school senior at Grapevine High School, Antonetti was ranked the 89th best player and 9th best catcher in the state of Texas on Perfect Game. The Bombers expect the 5′10″ catcher to come into the summer season looking to improve his skills and prove himself as a D1 level star!

With opening day of the 2022 season only days away, be sure to stay up-to-date on our website to make sure you never miss a thing! Come to the Bombers opening day at Edible Field on Thursday, June 2nd against the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7:00 p.m. The Bombers are gearing up for the most exciting and action-packed season yet!

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers 2022 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

