Aggies’ Early-Season Kick Times Announced

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M football will kick off the highly anticipated 2022 season at 11 a.m. on SEC Network against Sam Houston State. The following week, the Aggies will take on Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m., while week three will be featured in primetime as A&M hosts Miami in an 8 p.m. kick on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Aggies will play their first three games of the season in front of the 12th Man for the first time since the 2018 campaign. A&M has never dropped a game to Sam Houston through 12 meetings and will face Appalachian State for the first time. The Aggies and Hurricanes have met just three times, most recently at Kyle Field in 2008.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to purchase season tickets. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

