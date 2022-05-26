Advertisement

Aggies’ SEC Tournament Opener Postponed

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOOVER, Alabama – Texas A&M’s SEC Tournament game slated for Wednesday night vs. Florida was postponed due to inclement weather approaching.

The game will be the first game Thursday morning with a start time of 9:30 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan StadiumFOLLOW THE AGGIESThe game airs on SEC Network.  Fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile app.

