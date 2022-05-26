Brawl breaks out between parents at Fannin Elementary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fight among parents broke out Wednesday afternoon at Fannin Elementary School in Bryan.

Witnesses say the brawl began during a ceremony for Kindergarten students.

Bryan police say it may have started as a custody dispute between two parents.

After the fight, the people involved left the campus. At last check, no arrests and no charges have been filed.

