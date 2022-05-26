Advertisement

Brawl breaks out between parents at Fannin Elementary

Witnesses say the brawl began during a ceremony for Kindergarten students.
Witnesses say the brawl began during a ceremony for Kindergarten students.
Witnesses say the brawl began during a ceremony for Kindergarten students.(Videos provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fight among parents broke out Wednesday afternoon at Fannin Elementary School in Bryan.

Witnesses say the brawl began during a ceremony for Kindergarten students.

Bryan police say it may have started as a custody dispute between two parents.

After the fight, the people involved left the campus. At last check, no arrests and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour...
DPS identifies suspected catalytic converter thieves from Houston
The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the...
Bryan physician accused of sexually assaulting patients stripped of Texas medical license
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind

Latest News

Fredrick Parnell, 19, and Donald Malveaux Jr., 17, are wanted on charges of aggravated assault...
Bryan police identify teens wanted in triple shooting investigation
College Station family loses nearly everything in apartment fire, personal property not covered...
College Station family loses nearly everything in apartment fire, personal property not covered by renters insurance
Wednesday Night Weather Update 5/25
Wednesday Night Weather Update 5/25
With only Wednesday and Thursday left in the school year, parents said this helped ease the...
Increased law enforcement presence at area schools for the remainder of the year