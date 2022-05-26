Brazos County Commissioners continuing to look at best ways to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners are deciding how best to spend $44.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act money.

The list of potential projects range from mental health programs and nonprofits to the potential construction of a new medical examiner’s office.

Brazos County Commissioners have some tough decisions ahead of them on how to spend that ARPA money.

“Last week we had the court prioritize community needs so that we could come back to them this week and fill the bucket more or less,” said Melinda Smith, Traylor & Associates Executive Vice President, consultants for the commissioners court.

They met with consultants Thursday morning as they whittled-down their list. A medical examiner’s office remains a top priority.

“It’s going to be a big need for Brazos County to have that medical examiner here. It probably still wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the ARPA funds and then have the university interested, “said Duane Peters, Brazos County Judge.

Peters said another possibility is renovating the former sanctuary at the County Administration Building.

“We have used it for jury services and elections and other things. A remodel down there to make it better accessible for all of those things and then for training, there’s always a need for training,” he said.

Up for debate is a number of road projects yet to be completed.

“We need to address those and this is the type of money we need to focus with addressing this money on that now,” said Steve Aldrich, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1.

“We have not come up with a final, final. You know we’re still working through that list,” said Peters.

Whatever the decision, the money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. The next meeting to finalize those priorities is expected in a few weeks.

They’ll receive the other half of the funding sometime in August.

