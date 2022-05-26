Brazos County residents say roadwork in their community is long overdue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County residents that live off I&GN Road near the Saddle, Peach, and Winding Creek communities say the design and condition of the roads are a safety concern.

Residents say they are fed up with the delays on the road work. Several community members say they have voiced their concerns at multiple commissioner court meetings over the last few years. Residents say their community makes the shortlist of potential projects but they keep getting postponed.

Ed Young and Susan Fontaine are just two of many that spoke during Tuesday’s meeting of the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

“The roadway as it is currently built is not designed for the traffic that is now on here,” said Young.

“The amount of cars on this road far surpasses what the road was designed to handle,” said Fontaine.

Young says the roads get even more dangerous at night. Residents would like to see I&GN Road widened and striped and its winding curves removed.

“There are no lights so it makes it extremely dangerous for people, for drivers. There are a lot of bicyclists on this road. There are a lot of people that walk. It makes it doubly dangerous,” said Young.

Due to open meeting laws, commissioners could not respond to their concerns but residents say they feel the commissioners will do the right thing and make their roadwork a top priority.

Residents say as the community grows so should the surrounding infrastructure. Neighbors say several homes are being built in the community and the area will only continue to grow.

“This used to be out in the country. It was a country road and now it’s really part of the greater community,” said Fontaine.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says the project is on the shortlist to be completed and has already gone through the design phase. He says the county is still working to purchase more property needed for the expansion which is one reason for the hold-up. Peters says funding for the project is being considered in next year’s budget as in previous years. He says while it’s not guaranteed county leaders are considering the options best for the county.

“That doesn’t mean that it will get budgeted because when we work through the budget,” said Peters. " We’ve got to see what we can afford to do and what we can’t. We have to take a look at the whole county and there are other areas that also have safety concerns.”

Residents say the project has been on the shortlist for years and action needs to happen.

“Please don’t put us off for another year. Put us on the docket, hold to it this year and get this project completed,” said Young.

“We hope we’ve increased the awareness about this,” said Fontaine. You know somebody’s gonna get seriously hurt on this road”

Brazos County Commissioners are holding a special workshop session Thursday to discuss funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and projects that could be funded with that money. The meeting is at 10:00 a.m. in the commissioner’s courtroom in the Brazos County Administration Building on Texas Avenue.

Public comment on I&GN Road from Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting can be viewed in the player below.

Brazos County Commissioners Court 5-24-2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.