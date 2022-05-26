Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History holding summer nature camps

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From creepy crawlies to inventions to dinosaurs, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has something every kid will love at their summer camps. Maria Lazo, the Associate Director & Education Coordinator of the museum, joined First News at Four to share more about what kids have to look forward to.

“We try to keep it as interactive as possible and we like to really delve into like science and history at the Natural History Museum,” said Lazo.

Kids can pick and choose what topics interest them when signing up. Each camp lasts one week (Monday through Friday), and they run all summer long. There is only one week in July that the museum won’t have camps due to preparations for a butterfly release event.

Lazo revealed her favorite camp focuses on anatomy, but dinosaurs are always a favorite with the kids.

“Our main thing is just working to bring children and nature closer together, and we do that through the programs that we do,” explained Lazo.

With some of the camps, kids will get to do interactions with live animals.

There are only ten spots per age group so hurry up and register. If a camp is full, Lazo advised parents to join the waitlist so the museum can possibly add more classes.

Learn more and sign up here.

