Bryan, College Station ISDs wrap up school year

By Clay Falls
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD students finished their last day of the school year Thursday.

Students were released early in the afternoon, and at A&M Consolidated Middle School the excitement, and relief, was palpable.

Parents waiting in the pickup line said they are excited about all the summer activities from sports to events. But they’re also thinking about school safety after the tragedy in Uvalde.

”We’re excited about the year being over. Being safe with everything happening. Just glad that they’re moving on with the last year at AMCMS so we’re just happy. Ready for the summer to start. All the pool days,” said Katia Baeza, a middle school parent in College Station ISD.

College Station’s ISD resumes classes August 17 while Bryan ISD August 16.

Thursday Night Weather Update 5/26
Brazos County Commissioners continuing to look at best ways to spend American Rescue Plan Act...
Bryan, College Station ISDs wrap up school year
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says commissioners are yet to make any commitments on how...
