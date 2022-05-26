Bryan police identify teens wanted in triple shooting investigation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have released photos of two teenagers wanted for a triple shooting that happened last Friday on Sprucewood Street near Pepper Tree.

Fredrick Parnell, 19, and Donald Malveaux Jr., 17, are wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shootings happened as a large crowd was gathered in a residential area on Sprucewood Street on the Friday evening of May 20th.

Initially, police reported two injuries in the incident but the following day a third victim showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

All three have been treated and released from the hospital.

The motive is still unclear.

Police say you should not approach the teens as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

