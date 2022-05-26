Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says a painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann says the Coast Guard dispatched a crew to the Carnival Magic ship on Thursday.

He says no one was evacuated for medical treatment.

In a written statement, Carnival said some passengers were affected by the odor from an outside painting project and were aided by crew members.

Carnival says all passengers have now disembarked in Norfolk as planned.

