Citizens around Uvalde bring donations for families affected by mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (KBTX)- Tuesday’s events in Uvalde shook up the entire community and the entire world. While no one can change the outcome of what happened, some are just looking to do what they can to help these families in any way.

Beverly Hall made the drive from San Antonio to Uvalde to bring food to families that have been affected. She says she passes through the city all the time and felt like she needed to be there to support.

“They’re not alone you know, they’re not alone this is something that the world is involved in right now,” said Hall.

She also says she can relate to the events that transpired because she’s lost a child of her own

“Burying your child, children that’s something we shouldn’t have to do as parents, and so for me, whenever I could be involved in something like this I’m giving back. I’m giving myself to you because I don’t want people to feel like they’re alone,” said Hall.

As soon as Trey Gamen heard about what happened he immediately met with his company to figure out how they could help. Gamen decided to donate custom-made caskets for all of the victims. He had the chance to meet with families about what he is planning to do and said these caskets will be one last way to honor the lives of everyone that was killed.

“When we start talking to them about okay what did they love to do and so you start hearing stories of their favorite things to do, you see the family member light up. And right there tells me what I need to do to represent their lives,” said Gamen.

Two funeral homes in Uvalde, Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, Inc announced they will be covering all the charges of funeral services for the victims of Tuesday’s attack.

