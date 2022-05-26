Advertisement

Cooler than average Thursday morning leads in a gradual warming trend into the weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
An imperative plea to get out and enjoy the weather we’re having this morning: It will likely be months before we get this cool again! Many of us dipped down into the mid 50s before sunrise... Not necessarily chilly, but certainly lovely walking out the door.

Plenty of sunshine leads in highs in the upper 80s/near 90° by Thursday afternoon, followed by the low 90s on Friday. Any Memorial Day Weekend plans? Those sit in good (but hot!) shape with highs reaching for the low/mid 90s each weekend day after starting off in the upper 60s/low 70s. You’ll want to keep the sunscreen handy -- more sunshine takes us all the way through the weekend!

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 90. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear skies. Low: 64. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 67. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

