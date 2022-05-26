Fernández García-Poggio, Park Earn WGCA All-America Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas A&M women’s golfers Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park earned Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention honors, the organization announced Thursday.

The pair are the first All-Americans for the program since Maddie Szeryk was named a WGCA First-Team All-American in 2018. This marks just the second time in program history that teammates have earned All-America recognition since Szeryk and Marijosse Navarro in 2015.

Park finished tied for third at the 2022 NCAA Championships, carding a 1-under 287 in 72 holes of stroke play which was a program record for four rounds. The junior led A&M to its first ever appearance in the National Semifinals. The Carrollton, Texas, native recorded a 72.38 stroke average, notching two runner-up finishes and seven top-15 performances.

Fernández García-Poggio led the team with a 72.08 stroke average, the fifth-best in school history, and locked in three top-10 finishes. The Madrid, Spain, native won the Sam Golden Invitational with a program-record 14-under 202. The junior was also named an All-Southeastern Conference first teamer for the first time in her career.

