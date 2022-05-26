Foster punches ticket to NCAA Championships, nine Aggies advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 13 Texas A&M men’s track & field team advanced nine athletes to Friday’s NCAA West Preliminary quarterfinals, while Bryce Foster advanced in the shot put to the NCAA Championships, Wednesday night at John McDonnell Field.

Foster registered a personal best shot put mark of 64-8.75/19.73m to punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 8-11 at Hayward Field. The Katy Taylor product entered the meet ranked No. 18 in the West and finished with the fourth best mark. A true freshman, Foster became the fifth best Aggie performer all-time.

Devon Achane highlighted the night on the track as the lone Aggie to advance to the quarterfinals in multiple events. The sophomore won his heat in the 100m at 10.32 (1.1w) and finished second in his 200m race at 20.72 (0.3w) to automatically advance. Senior Emmanuel Yeboah advanced in the 100m with his qualifying time of 10.28 (3.6w), while junior Lance Broome advanced in the 200m after placing third in his heat at 20.75 (0.3w)

Freshman duo Emmanuel Bamidele and Ashton Schwartzman advanced to the next round in the 400m. Bamidele won heat two at 45.70, while Schwartzman advanced by time after clocking a personal best 45.98 to finish fourth in heat four.

Junior James Smith II led the way in the 400m hurdles with the fastest overall qualifying time of 49.73, while senior Moitalel Mpoke advanced with his qualifying time of 50.74.

All-American Brandon Miller cruised in the 800m winning his heat at 1:47.58, which registered as the fourth fastest qualifying time.

Connor Schulman placed second in heat five to earn an automatic qualifying spot to Friday’s 110m hurdles quarterfinals after clocking 13.72 (0.8w). The sophomore’s time registered as a personal best making him the 11th fastest performer in school history.

Despite finishing short, senior Spencer Simons led the Aggies in pole vault clearing a personal best height of 17-0.25/5.19m.

The NCAA West Preliminary Rounds continue Thursday with the first round of women’s action. Freshmen javelin specialists Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild get the day started for the Aggies at 2 p.m., while running events start at 6 p.m. Live results can be followed here, while the live stream can be watched here starting at 6 p.m.

