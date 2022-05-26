Advertisement

George H.W. Bush Museum and Library’s film series starts this Friday

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for summer, a free film series for the family will be coming to Bryan-College Station. Amy Raines, the Marketing and Communications Director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, joined First News at Four to share more about the program they’re hosting.

The first movie of the 2022 summer film series, “Sharktale,” is playing this Friday, May 27. Families are encouraged to bring coolers, lawn chairs, or blankets. Games and free refreshments (while supplies last) will begin at 7 p.m., and the movie will start just after sundown.

For any viewers who are intrigued by the oceanic setting, the movie is being shown in conjunction with two of the current rotating exhibits at the Bush Library and Museum, Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship and Oceans of Plastic.

Other upcoming films include “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” “Invictus,” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

For more information on the films and other upcoming events, visit their website here.

