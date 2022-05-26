Advertisement

Goldsmith and Makarova storm into NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals

(KBTX)
By William Whitley / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois -- The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis doubles pairing of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova dismantled Tulane’s 31st-ranked tandem of Charlotte Russell and Lahari Yelamanchili to reach the NCAA doubles quarterfinals. The Aggies notched a 6-2, 6-2 score over the Green Wave duo to advance and never surrendered a break across eight service games.

The Aggies opened the match with a dominant break and held serve in the ensuing game to build an early 2-0 advantage. Tulane held serve immediately thereafter, but Goldsmith and Makarova added a trio of victories in as many opportunities to put the Green Wave tandem on the brink, down 5-1. Russell and Yelamanchili held serve once more, but the Maroon & White polished off Tulane in the following game to take the first set by a 6-2 margin.

Each squad held serve early on in the second, leading to a 2-all deadlock. Goldsmith and Makarova notched their first break of the set on Yelamanchili’s serve and won the next two games to put A&M up 5-2. Makarova’s fourth service game of the match proved to be her last, as the Aggies dominated in the final game to close out the 6-2, 6-2 affair.

Goldsmith and Makarova match their best finish in the NCAA doubles tournament from the 2021 season, making an appearance in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Their record-setting run through the bracket last season was the deepest any A&M doubles team had advanced in program history. Following Wednesday’s win, Goldsmith and Makarova notched their fourth victory in the tournament as a duo.

A&M’s top-line doubles team improved to 35-6 overall in the 2022 campaign, including an 11-3 record in tournament doubles play. Goldsmith and Makarova added to their historic win total since joining forces in the fall of 2018, amassing a 94-35 record over the past four seasons. On an individual basis, Makarova owns the second most career doubles wins in A&M history with 111, while Goldsmith stands in a tie for sixth with 94.

UP NEXT

No. 6 Goldsmith and Makarova continue their stay in Champaign on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the NCAA Individual Championships doubles tournament. A&M’s headline duo will challenge No. 12 Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux of Oklahoma State, with first serve to be announced via the team’s social media channels.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the performance by Goldsmith and Makarova on Wednesday…

“This was a very dominant and impressive performance by Tatiana and Jayci to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight year. Everyone in the draw is the best-of-the-best that college tennis has to offer. Winning back-to-back matches as dominantly as we did says a lot about the level we are performing at right now. Tomorrow is a new day, and we will need to come out firing on all cylinders once again to advance.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Individual Championships

Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex – Champaign, Illinois

DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 16

#6 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #31 Charlotte Russell / Lahari Yelamanchili (SYR) 6-2, 6-2

