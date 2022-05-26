HEB shares affordable, easy recipes to enjoy this summer season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ryan Perry with HEB was on Brazos Valley This Morning. He shared some affordable, easy recipes for us to try this summer season. Watch the videos to learn how to prepare these dishes.

Perry started by showing us how to make white wine garlic butter oyster crackers in the air fryer.

For dessert, he shared a simple way to make ice cream cake bites. You can easily switch out the flavors by changing the ice cream you use.

Perry also cooked up some kabobs in the air fryer that included sausage, corn and bell peppers. He said it’ll cost about $7 for this dish.

There was also a fragrant and fresh cocktail that’s perfect for hot summer days and nights: a white wine sangria with watermelon. Watch that video in the player above.

