Kerry Bamburg announcing he’s leaving Iola after 3 seasons on the sidelines

Iola ISD is looking for a new varsity head football coach after Kerry Bamburg announced on...
Iola ISD is looking for a new varsity head football coach after Kerry Bamburg announced on Thursday afternoon that he was leaving the district to take an administration job at another district in the state.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD is looking for a new varsity head football coach after Kerry Bamburg announced on Thursday afternoon that he was leaving the district to take an administrative job at another district in the state.

Bamburg leaves the Bulldogs after three seasons and a 10-18 overall record.

Iola made the playoffs during his first two seasons in Iola.

