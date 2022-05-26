Advertisement

Treat of the Day: K9 officers receive ballistic vests

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department just received nearly $8,000 worth of ballistic vests for their K9 program.

K9 Ciro and K9 Rico are now outfitted with their own vests to wear while on duty. The generous donation came from Spikes K9 Fund, an organization that works to provide custom-fit ballistic vests, protective equipment, medical cost assistance, training and equipment for working K9s.

