Treat of the Day: K9 officers receive ballistic vests

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department just received nearly $8,000 worth of ballistic vests for their K9 program.

K9 Ciro and K9 Rico are now outfitted with their own vests to wear while on duty. The generous donation came from Spikes K9 Fund, an organization that works to provide custom-fit ballistic vests, protective equipment, medical cost assistance, training and equipment for working K9s.

Thank you @Spikesk9fund for donating ballistic vests (valued at nearly $4k each) for K9 Ciro and K9 Rico — Your generous support of our K9 program is much appreciated! Our K9s are a tremendous asset to our community. #ServiceWithExcellence pic.twitter.com/7ZW7KISuKL — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 25, 2022

